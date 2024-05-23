Art Beat: Art show, Music on the Greens, documentary screening, Jazz Walk, Celebrate the Arts party, Wooten Brothers, and an artist call

Cole Gallery announces a new show by Angela Bandurka and Ron Stocke, ‘Coming Back to Life’

Opening reception 5-8 p.m., Saturday, June 1, Cole Gallery 107 5th Ave. S., Edmonds.

Married couple Angela Bandurka and Ron Stocke are a dynamic painting duo who have had many previous joint shows, but Bandurka’s struggle with debilitating long Covid has put a years-long hiatus on shared exhibitions. Her journey is a moving story of fighting to get back to life and back to painting.

Throughout the experience of long Covid, Stocke showed his love for his wife through his care of her and their son. Longing to express herself through her art and reconnect with her friends, Bandurka began creating a visual long-Covid Journal.

“I was absent from my career and friends’ lives for most of the time I was sick,” Bandurka said. “Even talking on the phone was difficult, so creating a visual journal of my experience was the best way to share what I had been through.”

The images from the journal can be viewed here.

Once she started to heal, they were both ready to join the world through their art.

“We saw that everywhere around us, people were coming out of the trauma of the past few years and taking advantage of their newfound appreciation of life. As artists, we wanted to celebrate this rediscovered love of social engagement and travel,” Stocke said.

In 2023, the family took a long-planned World War II-themed European vacation to celebrate Angela’s son’s graduation. Many of the show’s images are taken from that trip.

Bandurka said of the show: “As a society, we are all celebrating life again after a period of darkness, and I hope that comes through our art.”

The show runs May 30–July 2; see more here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Nile Shrine presents ‘Music on the Greens’

6 p.m. Saturday, June 1, Nile Shrine Golf Course, 6601 244th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace

Grab your picnic blankets and lawn chairs and make your way to the Nile Shrine Golf Course for a great night of music. This free all-ages concert will feature local favorites the Blue Healers and Lone State. Parking is free; learn more on the event’s Facebook page.

~ ~ ~ ~

Free screening of ‘Israelism’ documentary at the Edmonds Theater

Doors at 6:30 p.m., screening at 7 p.m. Monday, June 3, Edmonds Theater, 415 Main St., Edmonds

Two young American Jews travel to Israel seeking a deeper understanding of the country they were raised to love. What they encounter profoundly impacts them, leading them to join a growing movement to redefine their community’s relationship with Israel in this challenging and emotional journey.

Directed by two first-time Jewish filmmakers who share a similar story to the film’s protagonists, Israelism is produced by Peabody-winner and 4-time Emmy nominee Daniel J. Chalfen (Loudmouth, Boycott), executive produced by two-time Emmy-winner Brian A. Kates (Marvelous Ms. Maisel, Succession) and edited by Emmy winner Tony Hale (The Story of Plastic), Israelism uniquely explores how Jewish attitudes towards Israel are changing dramatically, with massive consequences for the region and for Judaism itself.

Learn more and register for tickets here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds Jazz Walk

6 p.m.-midnight Saturday, June 8, will-call and wristband pickup at Coldwell Banker Bain, 108 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

The Edmonds Jazz Walk is a one-night festival in downtown Edmonds featuring 13 venues, 22 bands and over 100 musicians. Your ticket purchase entitles you to a wristband that you can pick up on the day of the event at Coldwell Banker Bain, the event headquarters. That wristband gets you access to all venues for the Jazz Walk all night long.

Order your tickets before midnight June 2 and save $15. The Adult ticket presale is $40 ($55 at the door), and the Student ticket presale is $30 ($45 at the door). Will-call opens at 4:30 p.m. on the day of the Jazz Walk.

Learn more about the event and participating artists, buy your wristband, snag a T-shirt and check out a map of participating venues here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation fundraiser hosts ‘Celebrate the Arts’ party

6:30-10 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, Frances Anderson Center Plaza, 700 Main St., Edmonds

Are you a lover of the arts? Do you want to support arts education, scholarships, and community arts in Edmonds? Then join us for the Celebrate the Arts Party to kick off the Edmonds Arts Festival and help raise much-needed funds. This vibrant and dynamic event promises an unforgettable evening of creativity, music and community spirit.

Get ready to groove as The Dogtones take the stage, delivering energetic covers that will have you dancing the night away. Be among the first to explore the Juried Art Galleries. Get an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming Edmonds Studio Tour. See the work of talented local artists and get inspired. Dive into creativity with the Interactive Art Project by Art Walk Edmonds. Participate, engage and let your imagination soar.

Raise a glass to Edmonds: Enjoy drinks from our Kelnero, Virtue Cellars and Salish Sea Brewing. Throughout the evening, savor a selection of delectable heavy hors d’oeuvres and mouth-watering desserts.

Tickets are $85 per person ($100 at the door) and include two drinks, heavy hors d’oeuvres, dessert and live music. Additional drink tickets can be purchased for $10. All proceeds support the arts in Edmonds through instructional grants, scholarships and public art.

~ ~ ~ ~

ECA presents Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers

7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

For over four decades, the Wooten Brothers have been recognized as some of the most innovative musicians in existence. They are collectively known as one of the most talented and dynamic bands of brothers in the world. Bassist Victor Wooten has been a top-level innovator on his instrument for decades; he first gained worldwide fame while playing with the genre-bending group Bela Fleck & The Flecktones.

Since they were young, the brothers have been a musical tour de force, redefining the limits of jazz, funk, soul, R&B, rock, and bluegrass.

In their early years, they shared stages with the likes of Curtis Mayfield, The Temptations, Ramsey Lewis, Stephanie Mills and War. In the mid-80s, the brothers released an album as The Wootens for Clive Davis’ Arista Records.

Together, the Wooten Brothers bring an unmatched experience, originality, and musical expertise to the stage. Their shows emanate a high-energy, super-funky, artistic blend of styles, including original songs and classics. ECA is proud to welcome these incredible musicians to their summer stage — tickets are $35-$123.

~ ~ ~ ~

Arts of the Terrace seeks artists for the 2024 show

The Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show returns this fall, and it’s time for artists to apply. This year is the 44th annual Mountlake Terrace tradition, sponsored by the city’s Arts Advisory Commission and Mountlake Terrace Friends of the Arts.

The show will run from Sept. 21-28; submissions are open through Aug. 16. Submissions can include paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, photographs, three-dimensional art, and artisans’ works. Over $5,000 in prize money is available.

This year’s judges include Frankie Gollub for painting, prints, drawings, and miniatures; Barbara Roser for photography; and Sam Scott for three-dimensional and artisans’ works.

To learn more about the show or to submit artwork, visit here.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.