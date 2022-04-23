Art Beat: Art making a difference – Ukuleles for Ukraine, Red Dress Project, art supply donation drive

Ukuleles for Ukraine with STRUM

STRUM (Seattle Totally Relaxed Ukulele Musicians) is joining some Bellingham ukulele players to do a fundraising event called Ukuleles for Ukraine on Sunday, May 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

This event is free but space is limited and you must contact Chontel Klobas to reserve a spot. The STRUM group has been meeting Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the waterfront center. If you are interested in joining STRUM or this event, you can learn more on the STRUM Facebook page.

Ukuleles for Ukraine will start with a jam (bring a ukulele to participate), then a duet from Home Cookin, a performance by Adren Fujuwara and end with a mini concert with Neal Chin.

Red Dress Project public art installation to honor missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

Edmonds Lutheran Church, located at 23525 84th Ave. W. in Edmonds, will be displaying a public art installation from May 4-9, part of an international movement called the Red Dress Project. This movement aims to honor and remember the thousands of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls who have not been returned to their families and communities.

According to the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine, Indigenous women on reservations are murdered at a rate 10 times the national average.

The installation will be displayed outdoors for the public to view. In addition, there will be a public ceremony with a live tree planted on Wednesday, May 4 at 1 p.m.

Washington Kids in Transition needs your help to fill backpacks with art supplies

Washington Kids in Transition is providing summer art supplies to low-income families in the Edmonds School District. These are students that do not have the opportunity to attend day camps or participate in many community activities.

The goal is to provide 500 filled backpacks for middle and high school students in the Edmonds School District. There are many items needed, and you can sign up here. Donations can be dropped off at the distribution center, located at 19721 Scriber Lake Rd. #B, in Lynnwood between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Monetary donations are also encouraged as they provide an opportunity to purchase items in bulk. Checks can be mailed to the distribution center address or you can donate directly on the website.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.