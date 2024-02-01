Art Beat: Art in the Edmonds Library, Lunar New Year, Author Talk, Irish Celebration and Story Time

I finally made it over to the remodeled Edmonds Library. The cozy new chairs facing the window were the perfect spot to write today’s column. The library has a ton of featured artists that art aficionados of Edmonds will appreciate.

The entrance boasts a community gallery curated by the Edmonds Arts Commission. The children’s zone has a mural inspired by Bluey (Mural Design: Lina Baker, Johnston Architects), an interactive peg light wall (Peg Wall Design and Construction: Shane Leaman, Jack Chaffin, and Mona Zellers, Johnston Architects), and “The Pebble” (Design: Shane Leaman, Jack Chaffin, and Mona Zellers, Johnston Architects, Fabrication: Haskett Works).

The Pebble was designed and built to be very versatile — it’s a pirate ship, a rocket, a cave and so much more. Where will your trip to the library take you today? For a full virtual tour see here, or visit in person.

~ ~ ~ ~

Don’t miss Lunar New Year Edmonds

noon-2 p.m., 2- 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Avenue North, Edmonds, and Civic Field, 598 Edmonds Street, Edmonds

As you may have noticed, the Multicultural Association of Edmonds (MAE) did not hold a fundraising gala this past September. Instead, they have opted for an expanded Lunar New Year event this year. Please save the date — Saturday, Feb. 10 — for a day of celebration.

The day will begin with a free daytime community event frm noon-2 p.m. at Edmonds Center for the Arts, featuring performances by Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon Lion Dance Association, Northwest Wushu Academy, and world-renowned break-dance crew Massive Monkees. The short film She Marches in Chinatown will also be screened, followed by a Q&A with director Della Chen.

In partnership with Lunar New Year Edmonds, the City of Edmonds will host a Lunar New Year Market from 2-6 p.m. at Civic Field in downtown Edmonds, featuring vendors, food trucks, a lion dance performance by NW Kung Fu, music and more.

The festivities continue at Edmonds Center for the Arts with a special Lunar New Year Evening at 7 p.m., hosted by KING-5’s Mimi Jung and local celebrity restauranteur Steven Ono, featuring performances by CHIME Band, Massive Monkees and Seattle indie pop favorites Chinese American Bear. Tickets for the show are on sale now through the ECA box office and online here.

The evening event will double as a fundraiser to continue bringing Lunar New Year Edmonds and other events to the community. A very limited number of VIP tickets are available for the evening show, including early entry to the theater, light bites in the lobby from Bar Dojo and a Lunar New Year swag bag. Be sure to grab tickets today at the link above.

~ ~ ~ ~

Gene Openshaw in conversation with Gary Larson

Gene Openshaw and Gary Larson, 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, Edmonds Bookshop, 111 Fifth Avenue South, Edmonds

Edmonds Bookshop will host an event with writer and Edmonds resident Gene Openshaw in conversation with Gary Larson.

They will be discussing Openshaw’s new book, Michelangelo at Midlife: Chasing the Tomb of Julius II, published in October of last year. Full of color illustrations and maps, the book is part historical fiction and part travel narrative.

Openshaw is the author of numerous travel guides, books and PBS television programs along with local travel expert Rick Steves. More information about him and “Michelangelo at Midlife” can be found at Google Books.

Larson, locally known as Edmonds’ “Bubble Man,” is a New York Times crossword puzzle maker and standup comedian. All are welcome to join the event, held at the Edmonds Bookshop during Art Walk Edmonds.

~ ~ ~ ~

Traditional Irish performers coming to the Puget Sound for an Irish celebration

6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, Sons of Norway, 2725 Oaks Avenie, Everett

Hailing from County Leitrim, Ireland, a troupe of 15 traditional Wren Boys will enthrall audiences with a captivating and lively celebration of Irish culture, as a part of an Irish Celebration hosted by the new Irish and Celtic Club of Snohomish County.

Guests will be immersed in not only the joyful entertainment that one can only find usually in small villages or towns in Ireland but also local Puget Sound Celtic performers including Irish and Scottish dancing and a pipe band.

The Roskilmanor Wren Boys from County Leitrim are part of a long tradition of “Wren Boys.” Historically, on St. Stephen’s Day, the day after Christmas, local boys dressed in straw costumes would search around their town for a particular type of bird, the wren. Known as the king of all birds, if found, they would be captured and killed, and the boys would go house to house asking for a penny for the wren.

The evening concluded with lively celebrations in the town with Irish music and dance. While the tradition has evolved away from the capturing and killing of a bird, the celebrations and costumes have remained, and the Roskilmanor Wren Boys are part of a professional touring group that ensures this rural tradition remains alive.

The newly founded Irish and Celtic Club of Snohomish County is honored to host the Irish Celebration featuring the Roskilmanor Wren Boys and other local Celtic entertainment. This new club was formed to celebrate Irish and Celtic culture North of Seattle.

With a growing Irish diaspora in the greater Puget Sound region, this club provides Irish immigrants, descendants, and enthusiasts a community to connect and immerse themselves in their familiar culture. All community members are invited to attend this celebration, kick-starting the St. Patrick’s Day season.

Tickets run $15 for admission plus $12 for dinner provided by Shawn O’Donnells. Purchase tickets online here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Story Time at Edmonds Bookshop with local authors Mike and Brandi Konopinski

Authors Brandi and Mike Konopinski, 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, Edmonds Bookshop, 111 Fifth Avenue South, Edmonds

Local children’s authors Mike and Brandi Konopinski will be reading their book, Animal Potluck during Story Time at Edmonds Bookshop.

Children and their grownups are welcome to join in to hear the story and participate in a fun activity afterward. More about Mike and Brandi and their books can be found at Rainy Day Publishing’s website here.

To find out about more Story Time events, follow Edmonds Bookshop on Instagram or FaceBook, and check the Events Calendar on their website.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele.