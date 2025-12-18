Art Beat: ‘Annie’ on stage, ballet, Art Walk, ‘Hippie Trail’ and a holiday market

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Spotlight: Local families shine in ‘Annie’

Last week: Thursday, Dec. 18-21; various times

Black Box Theatre, Edmonds College, 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Tickets

A co-production between Ballyhoo Theatre and Seattle’s Performers, Annie brings some of musical theater’s most iconic songs to the stage with fresh energy.

Annie remains as endearing as ever, winning hearts as she navigates the hardships of 1930s New York City with grit and optimism. Her journey ultimately leads her to a new home and family.

The Tony Award-winning musical is brought to life by a multigenerational cast that includes local families performing together.

Among them is Hawk Cramer, an Edmonds School District board director, who returns to the stage after a 40-year hiatus to play billionaire Daddy Warbucks. Cramer is also sharing the spotlight with his daughter, Beatrice “Bea” Cramer, one of two young actors alternating the role of Annie.

“When your eighth-grade daughter asks you to do something with her, you say yes,” Cramer said.

Another local family featured is the Aillaud family that live in Edmonds. Jason Aillaud, who makes his musical theater debut as Roosevelt the Dogcatcher while performing alongside his children, Elliot Aillaud (Apple Seller/Howe/NYC Ensemble, U/S Healy, U/S Ickes) and Esme Aillaud (Kate). Jason Aillaud is the Edmonds School District’s executive director of student learning.

With its professional-caliber performances, Annie showcases a Broadway spectacular and also local multigenerational talent.

~ ~ ~ ~

Spotlight: Rick Steves’ ‘On the Hippie Trail’

Thursday, Jan. 22, 6 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 Fourth Ave. N.

Free; registration required

Travel writer Rick Steves brings his storytelling to his hometown of Edmonds during a special event hosted by Creative Retirement Institute (CRI), a program within Edmonds College.

Drawing from his New York Times bestselling memoir On the Hippie Trail, Steves recounts his 1978 coming-of-age journey from Istanbul to Kathmandu and how it shaped his worldview and career.

Part of CRI’s Dorothy Jennings Speaker Series, the event highlights CRI’s mission to provide affordable, community-based learning opportunities for adults 55 and older. Steves has long championed education, civic engagement and the value of staying intellectually curious at every stage of life.

“I’m well into the ‘lifelong learning’ stage of my life, and it’s clear to me that when you mix LLL with LOL and swizzle it with travel (virtual or actual), you enjoy a kind of fountain of youth,” said Steves. “Learning, laughing and getting out keeps us frisky. And that’s what CRI is all about.”

Attendees are invited to make a donation at the event, which will support CRI’s ongoing educational programs. In appreciation, donors will receive a copy of Rick Steves’ On the Hippie Trail.

~ ~ ~ ~

This Week in the Arts

A curated calendar of upcoming art exhibits, performances, classes, author readings, art walks and more.

Art Walk Edmonds

Thursday, Dec. 18, 5-8 p.m.

Downtown Edmonds

Printable map and new interactive map

Art Walk Edmonds is a free monthly community event where, every third Thursday, participating businesses open their doors to showcase local and regional art, giving the public a chance to meet and mingle with the artists and see new work.

Highlight: Sarah Crumb at Cascadia Art Museum

Cascadia Art Museum is featuring local artist Sarah Crumb as its Art Walk artist. Crumb blends wildlife and fantasy in intricate drawings and colorful paintings, often focusing on birds depicted in ink and watercolors.

~~~

Also on view is Objects of the Elements: The Art of Elsa Thoresen, which runs through March 8, 2026.

~ ~ ~ ~

(Photos courtesy of OBT)

Olympic Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

Friday, Dec. 19 through Tuesday, Dec. 23; various times

Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 Fourth Ave. N.

Run time: Two hours (with a 15-minute intermission)

Abridged: 75 minutes (with a 15-minute intermission)

Tickets

Olympic Ballet Theatre’s production of The Nutcracker is a holiday favorite, eagerly anticipated each year. The performance features dazzling snowflakes, a dramatic battle, waltzing flowers and Tchaikovsky’s timeless score.

Choreographed by OBT’s artistic directors, Oleg Gorboulev and Mara Vinson, the production includes sets designed by Jeanne Franz, Phillip Lineau and Ruth Gilmore.

With tickets selling fast, don’t miss your chance to experience OBT’s The Nutcracker this season and make it a part of your holiday tradition.

~ ~ ~ ~

Artisan Alley PNW Handmade Holiday Market

Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 20-21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Edmonds Masonic Lodge, 515 Dayton St. (at the old Edmonds Opera House)

Handmade takes center stage at the Artisan Alley PNW Handmade Holiday Market, a two-day market featuring more than 25 local vendors.

Holiday shoppers can browse hand-painted artwork, fresh baked goods, freehand wood burning, handmade soaps, hand-knit items, jewelry, handcrafted home decor, pottery, hand-poured candles and more, making it a one-stop shop for unique holiday gifts.

A free gift basket raffle adds to the festivities, with the winner announced Sunday at 3 p.m. With a wide range of artisan goods and offerings for all ages and tastes, the market provides a festive way to support local makers while checking off holiday shopping lists.

~ ~ ~ ~

Book Drive

111 Fifth Ave. S., Edmonds

Book drive: Jan. 9-15, 2026

Edmonds Bookshop invites the community to take part in a special book drive supporting the Lift Every Voice Legacy’s 8th Annual Tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., – Inspiring a Beloved Community.

The event is held on Jan. 19 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, and the bookshop aims to provide books to be given away to attendees during the event as gifts from the Edmonds community.

From Jan. 9-15, customers may purchase titles from a curated selection. Books related to this year’s theme, “Love Demands Justice,” will be highlighted for giving.

~ ~ ~ ~

Painting the Beauty of Shadows with Amanda Houston

Friday through Sunday, Jan. 16-18, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cole Art Studio, 107 5th Ave. S., Edmonds (located in the lower level of Cole Gallery)

Level: All levels

Cost: $450

Registration and supplies list

Start your creative year by exploring light with Amanda Houston. Participants will discover that the secret to painting radiant light begins with mastering its counterpart.

The class focuses on capturing depth and mood through warm and cool color shifts, nuanced edges and the quiet beauty that lives in the darker spaces of every composition.

Houston works in pastels, but students using oil, acrylic or gouache are also welcome.

*If you would like your event included in future Art Beat listings, email Nahline Gouin at nahline.gouin@gmail.com.



Based in Edmonds, Nahline Gouin is a freelance writer, ceramicist and arts advocate with experience in art museums and performing arts centers. She continues to create with clay, homeschool her son and write as a creative practice.