Art Beat: All about the jazz happening this weekend

There’s a full day and night of jazz happening — much of it featuring Edmonds School District musicians — in Edmonds on Saturday, May 21.

The Edmonds Jazz Connection is an annual even, returning after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. Edmonds Jazz Connection is sponsored by the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club and the event raises funds to support Edmonds School District music programs. Student musicians from 13 schools at the middle, high school and college levels will be featured.

The daytime events are all free to attend but donations are welcome to support music student scholarship and school music programs. Donations can also be made online.

Music starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 5:30 p.m. at three separate locations:

The Edmonds Center for the Arts – showcasing the big bands

The Edmonds Theater – featuring jazz combos, plus a workshop by the Brubeck Brothers at 11 a.m.

North Sound Center – hosting the jazz vocal groups

Printed program schedules will be available at all venues on event day.

Saturday evening: Edmonds Jazz Walk

Music will be filling the streets of Edmonds on Saturday, May 21 from 6 p.m. to midnight during Jazz Walk Edmonds. Purchasing a ticket to this event allows access to all shows. An early-bird discount on tickets ends at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, so buy now!

Eight venues in downtown Edmonds will be participating in the Jazz Walk, and will include the following artists: Pearl Django, Adriana Giordano, Johnaye Kendrick, Taryn Zickafoose, Reuel Lubag, Danny Kolke, Jake Bergevin, The Jazz Punishments Big Band, Neil Welch, Paul Gabrielson, Richard Cole, Jean Chaumont, Greg Williamson, Kareem Kandi, Jared Hall, Steve Treseler and Nick Moore.

The Jazz Walk ticket headquarters are located at Coldwell Banker Bain at 108 5th Ave. S. Tickets can be ordered online and then picked up after 5 p.m. May 21 at Coldwell Banker Bain.

You can read full bios of these accomplished musicians and see the schedule here. For a shortened version, keep scrolling!

6 p.m.

Cole Gallery – Reuel Lubag Trio w/ Richard Cole – Northwest jazz legends

Graphite – Kareem Kandi Trio – Saxophonist and composer

Masonic Lodge – Pearl Django – Highly regarded Hot Club-style group

The Café Louvre – Paul Gabrielson | Brandt Fisher – Renowned bassist

The Loft – Neil Welch Trio – Seattle-based acoustic and electronic artist

American Legion – Taryn Zickafoose Project – Percussion extraordinaire

7 p.m.

Kelnero* – Johnaye Kendrick – Jazz Festival performer and educator

*21 and over

9 p.m.

Graphite – Boxley Quintet w/ Jared Hall and more – Trumpeter and lecturer

Engel’s Pub* – Steve Treseler Trio – Saxophonist, composer and author

*21 and over

Cole Gallery – Jean Chaumont Trio – International Guitarist and composer

Masonic Lodge – Jake Bergevin & Jazz Punishments – Edmonds Local!

American Legion – Adriana Giordano – Brazil-born and Seattle-based

— By Rachel Gardner

