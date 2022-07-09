Art Beat: A summer of live performances to enjoy

Shakespeare in the Park at Lynndale Park

After a two-year hiatus, Shakespeare in the Park has returned. Enjoy an evening of fun for the whole family at Lynnwood’s Lynndale Park. The dates are:

Wooden O Productions:

7/13 – A Midsummer Night’s Dream

7/14 – Cymbelina



Greenstage Productions:

7/28 – Pericles

8/4 – Henry V

More information can be found here

Edmonds’ Graphite Arts Center partners with Lisa Myers Bulmash

Edmonds Creative District anchor Graphite announces the residency of artist Lisa Myers Bulmash. The artist is an important link to support Intersections, the current show in the gallery located within Graphite.

Mason Fraker, curator of the Intersections show, was thrilled to be able to entice Bulmash to residency during the show, which gives expression to the intersectionality of artwork by less-represented groups. Intersections runs through July 16

Bulmash is an award-winning studio artist, a recipient of a Black Lives Matter Arts Grant, and a teacher (Kirkland Arts Center, Pratt). The Graphite gallery, located at 202 Main St. in downtown Edmonds, is free and open to the public. Bulmash will be there on Saturday, July 16 from noon to 4 p.m.

All of Bulmash’s art can be viewed and purchased on her website.

Organ recital in Lynnwood this Sunday, July 10

TLCS Artist at the Organ presents Julia Brown in recital on the Pasi organ. Brown has appeared in concert in North and South American and in Europe. Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brown studied piano, harpsichord, and organ in her native Brazil before receiving degrees from Northwestern University.She currently works as director of music and organist at Mayflower Congregational Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She will play music around the theme of Ein feste Burg by Buxtehude, Scheidermann, Tunder, Hanff and others.

Tickets are by donation and masks are required for attendance. Parking and church are ADA accessible. Learn more here.

Summer learning at the Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing

Summer classes and camps are open for the Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing.

Mountlake Terrace Summer Camp – July 12-14

Edmonds Summer Camp – Aug. 1-3

Register online here.

Edmonds Center for the Arts – Outdoor curbside performances

Thursday July 14 at 7:30 p.m., Cuban singer, flautist and percussionist La Dame Blanche will be performing. Tickets are still available here.

Thursday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m. the Black Tones will be performing. Considered one of the most exciting up-and-coming bands in Seattle.

Tickets available

Thursday, Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. Feufollet, a Louisiana band mixing Cajun, honky-tonk, and string-band music.

Tickets available

Thursday, Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Bedouin Burger, with Syrian vocalist, composer and musician Lynn Adib and Lebanese underground trailblazer, music producer and multi-instrumentalist Zeid Hamdan.

Tickets available

