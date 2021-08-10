Arrr matey: Brier holding monthlong ‘scarevenger’ hunt with prizes

You don’t have to be a pirate to chart your own course to potential prize “treasures” by exploring local parks over the next several weeks during Brier’s upcoming SeaScare Scarevenger Hunt.

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 11 through Sept. 8, 2021, landlubbers and high sea adventurers alike can search Brier parks and its business area for bright yellow signs. Each sign has a QR code linked to a website where participants will be asked to answer trivia questions about the park or location.

Posted Scarevenger Hunt signs also will list a fact about each particular site, so players can learn something new about Brier’s parks.

Participants are entered into an official drawing for prizes from local businesses after answering the questions linked to each sign — so visiting more parks increases your chances of winning. You are also encouraged to bring a cell phone for scanning the QR codes, but as an alternative people can also go to the website listed on those signs when they have access to a computer.

Prize winners will then be drawn Sept. 8 during the Music in the Park event at Brier Park. Scarevenger Hunt participants do not need to be present to win the prizes, which will be available for pickup at Brier City Hall. Winners will be notified via the email address provided when filling out their trivia answer on the question forms associated with each location.

Volunteers from the City of Brier’s Parks and Recreation Board put the event together as a family-friendly activity that pays mind to COVID-19 health guidelines after Brier’s traditional annual SeaScare and Porch Light Parade were cancelled in 2020 and 2021.

“If all goes well this year, we’d like this to become part of the annual SeaScare festivities and have the Scarevenger Hunt be something that happens every year the week before Seascare to get people excited,” board member Kristin Ficker said. In a post to the Brier Community Group on Facebook she added, “next year we are so looking forward to bringing back the full event” hopefully.

A map of the city parks, which will all have the yellow participation signs posted in them, can be viewed here.

— By Nathan Blackwell