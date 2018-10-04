Arrest made in September sexual assault of girl at Edmonds’ Ranch 99 Market

A 50-year-old sex offender from Issaquah suspected of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl at Edmonds’ Ranch 99 Market Sept. 15 has been arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

An attempted assault by the same suspect was also reported an hour later that day at H-Mart in Lynnwood.

According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Josh McClure, tips from the public and the efforts of Edmonds police detectives and Street Crimes Unit members led to the arrest. The suspect was found at his residence in North Bend Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 3, and was transported to the Edmonds police department, where he was interviewed by detectives.

McClure said the suspect is a level-one sex offender. He was booked into jail for one count of first-degree child molestation. “This case is not yet over, there is still much left to do,” said Edmonds detective Stacie Trykar, the lead investigator on the case. “Thank you to all who have helped!”

While video from H-Mart in Lynnwood was used to aid the investigation, detectives are continuing to look into whether there are more victims.

“We are encouraging anyone who may have been victimized by this suspect or anyone who has more information to contact their local police right away,” McClure said. “Let the police know you believe that this is related to the Edmonds PD investigation. Authorities will work together and share the information provided.”

Video and images of the suspect are available on the department Facebook and Twitter accounts, he added.

You can also submit information via the tip line at 425-771-0212 or epdtips.edmondswa.gov