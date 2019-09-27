Armed man sentenced to 11-plus years in prison for Mountlake Terrace cannabis store robbery

One of two men who robbed a marijuana store at gunpoint in 2017 was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court to 138 months in prison and five years of supervised release for three federal felonies. Eric Henry Woodberry, 23, was convicted in June 2019 of robbery, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and aiding and abetting possession of a firearm to further a crime of violence and a drug trafficking crime.

At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones said the robbery was a “very aggressive, very violent action on your part… (the victims) were terrified.”

According to records in the case and testimony at trial, Woodberry and co-defendant Bradford M. Johnson robbed Rainier Cannabis in Mountlake Terrace on Nov. 21, 2017. The men entered the store carrying a stolen short-barreled rifle and a handgun. Both wore masks. They forced the employees onto the floor, took their phones and then ordered two of the employees to fill large bags with marijuana products and cash.

When the defendants saw police arriving at the front of the store, they ran out the back and attempted to hide from police in the nearby neighborhood. With the assistance of a police tracking dog, officers located Woodberry hiding in a boat trailered next to a house a few blocks from the store. Johnson was located a short time later.

Court records detail two other robberies and a Seattle robbery/burglary linked in police reports and state charging documents to Woodberry.

Johnson is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 22, 2019.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Mountlake Terrace Police Department, with assistance from the Lynnwood, Edmonds and Everett Police Departments, King County Sheriff’s Office, and Washington State Patrol.