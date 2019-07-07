Are you prepared for an earthquake? Check out our ‘ReadyTogether’ videos

With earthquakes in Southern California in the news, we wanted to remind readers of our archived series of ReadyTogether videos with Larry Vogel and South County Fire firefighter AJ Johnson, which cover a variety of of disaster-preparedness topics. We’ll share the first half of these now, and the second half will be posted in the next day or two. If you want to see more, visit the ReadyTogether playlist here.

Overview

Tips for earthquake preparedness.

How much water do you need?

Using your hot water tank as a water supply.

How to shelter in place.