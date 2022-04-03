April Pool’s Day water safety event at MLT Recreation Pavilion April 9

An April Pool’s Day water safety event will be held at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion pool on Saturday, April 9 from 11:00 a.m. to noon.

The event will provide information on boating and open water safety, first aid, cold- and deep-water preparedness, along with life jacket fittings and use training. Participants will also have an opportunity to create their own floatation device and take a lifeguard challenge course.

It will feature a variety of interactive stations and those who complete all of the stations will receive a free pass to the open swim session that begins afterward at 12:15 p.m.

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission Boating Program will provide free lifejackets to the first 30 participants that complete the water safety stations.

Due to a Verdant Health Commission grant, any non-swimming Edmonds School District students in grades K-12, tested at a level 1, are eligible to receive vouchers for three free swim lesson sessions. Recreation Pavilion staff will also be able to provide evaluations for swimming lesson placement if needed.

The Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion is located at 5303 228th St. S.W. For more information, call 425-776-9173.