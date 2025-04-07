April 3 council meeting: Details on councilmember selection; Arbor Day proclamation

After two days of interviews and an extended executive session, the Mountlake Terrace City Council April 3 appointed William Paige Jr. to the council’s vacant Position 3 seat.

Councilmembers held two special meetings on April 2 and 3 to interview 12 applicants. Originally, there were 14 candidates but Saida Najib and Brian Malen withdrew their applications.

The council asked each interviewee six questions and gave the applicant a chance to ask the council a question:

1: What do you see as the current need for our city?

2: Why would you be a good councilmember at this time, and why are you interested?

3: What are your thoughts on city government spending priorities?

4: How should the city reduce costs when times are lean, and which services do you consider a priority?

5: What role should the government play in addressing diversity, equity and inclusion?

6: Recognizing the growth coming to the city, how do we balance housing, community and economic development with environmental resiliency and quality of life?

7: Questions for the council.

After the executive session to discuss the interviews, the council proceeded to the first round of voting. Each councilmember had three votes to cast to narrow down the applicants. The top three or four applicants, in case of a tie, advanced to the next round. The results of the first round were:

Benjamin Hou: 5 votes.

William L. Paige Jr.: 4 votes.

Michelle Delpeon: 3 votes.

Forrest Reda: 3 votes.

Chad Watson: 2 votes.

Daniel Luoma: 1 vote.

During the second round, councilmembers were given two votes to distribute among the remaining applicants.

William L. Paige Jr.: 4 votes.

Forrest Reda: 4 votes.

Benjamin Hou: 3 votes.

Michelle Delpeon: 1 vote.

In the third round, councilmembers were given only one vote to cast, with Paige winning four to Reda’s two.

Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Wahl thanked all the applicants for applying and interviewing for the seat. He also encouraged them to apply in the future.

In other business, the city council celebrated Arbor Day with a proclamation presented by Councilmember Rick Ryan to Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Committee Chair Forrest Reda.

The next city council meeting will start at 7 p.m., April 10, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.