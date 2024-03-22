April 2 public forum to launch Mountlake Terrace city budget process

Before the Mountlake Terrace City Council makes key budgeting decisions, councilmembers want to hear from the community.

A public forum is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall. This will be an interactive workshop, with no formal presentation. The activities will help the Council develop priorities that staff will use to prepare the budget.

An online survey will follow, for those who can’t make it in person.

“These are conversations about millions and millions of dollars,” City Manager Jeff Niten said. “We’re talking parks, police, public works – this is the nuts and bolts of local government, and how we prioritize maintenance, operations and new projects. It was important to the council that we start with community input.”

The city operates on a two-year budget cycle, which means planning now for 2025-2026. A draft budget will be proposed to the city council in the fall, with public hearings and revisions before adoption by the end of the year.

Mountlake Terrace City Hall is located at 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.