Appointments available for Senior or Disabled Property Tax Exemption workshop Dec. 18, 19

Need help applying for the property tax reduction that moderate-income seniors are eligible for? There are still appointments available on Dec. 18 or 19 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. Call the front desk at 425-774-5555 and register for the Senior or Disabled Property Tax Exemption workshop.

This is a one-on-one meeting with a volunteer where you confirm your eligibility and complete the application form. The registrar will explain what documentation to bring to your appointment. This is a statewide program that has been in place for many years, but many seniors do not know about it. The volunteers will help both Snohomish County and King County homeowners apply. Your household net disposable income must be less than $75,000 in Snohomish County or $84,000 in King County to qualify. Most homeowners who have applied are getting their property taxes cut in half.

The next appointments will not be until Feb. 19 and 20, so it’s best to apply soon.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.