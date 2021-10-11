Apply now for lodging tax grants for events, tourism

Financial support is available for organizations planning community events and festivals here.

The City of Mountlake Terrace has $25,000 in lodging tax funds available to qualified applicants for projects and events that promote tourism in 2022. These funds come from the taxes collected from Studio 6 Hotel in Mountlake Terrace.

Lodging tax funds must be used for marketing or operation of special events designed to attract tourists from more than 50 miles away. They may also support the operations of tourism-related facilities owned or operated by nonprofit organizations according to law.

Programs or events should have the potential to increase overnight visits to Studio 6 and/or create a positive economic impact. Lodging tax funds have helped support community events such as the 3rd of July Fireworks event, Tour de Terrace and Arts of the Terrace.

Applicants should review the guidelines and criteria found on the Lodging Tax Funds webpage under “Community/Stay Informed” or contact Community Relations Director Virginia Clough at 425-744-6206 or cityhall@mltwa.gov. Application materials must be received by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Visit www.cityofmlt.com/464 to learn more and view the application materials.

The city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee will review the applications and make a recommendation to the City Council based upon the adopted criteria. Allocation of the funds is tentatively scheduled for the City Council meeting on Jan. 3, 2022.