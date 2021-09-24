Applications to amend MLT Comprehensive Plan due by Oct. 29

Applications to amend the city’s Comprehensive Plan in 2022 are due by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. Application forms are available online at www.cityofmlt.com/172. An application fee applies.

The Comprehensive Plan is a broad-based, 20-year plan that guides the city’s livability. It includes goals, policies, and a map indicating the locations of land use districts (such as single family, community business, or industrial areas). With limited exceptions, the city may update its Comprehensive Plan no more than once a year. It is anticipated that the next update will be completed by the end of June.

By considering amendments, Mountlake Terrace ensures the plan reflects appropriate goals and policies for the community and remains consistent with state law. Proposed amendments may address changes to the Comprehensive Plan Map or specific policies in the plan and subarea plans.

The city council makes final decisions on amendments. A public hearing process is tentatively scheduled for next spring. All applications and proposals to be studied will be announced through news releases, publications, mailings, postings, website announcements, City Happenings articles, and other appropriate means.

Public participation and input is important and welcome. Interested parties may sign up for notifications at www.cityofmlt.com/notifyme. For more information, visit the webpage at www.cityofmlt.com/172 or contact lplancich@mltwa.gov.