Applications open for MLT Arts Commission vacancies

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission has two interim vacancies on its seven-member Commission. The Arts Advisory Commission will resume meeting in January on the third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom teleconference until in-person meetings are allowed. The mission of the Arts Commission is to nurture, support, and promote the cultural arts as a vital element of our community’s quality of life, economic viability and vibrant community identity.

Key projects include sponsoring the Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show, making recommendations on city art projects and purchases, and coordinating monthly art exhibits at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

Both positions are open to residents of Mountlake Terrace and one of the vacancies is eligible to be filled by a non-resident of the city. The interim resident term expires on June 30, 2022 and the interim resident or non-resident term expires on June 30, 2021. Applicants would be eligible to apply for a full three-year term once the interim term expires. Regular attendance and full participation in meetings and events is required. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Dec. 30 and interviews will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 via Zoom.

To apply, or to obtain more information on the Arts Advisory Commission, visit the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com/451 or email cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us.