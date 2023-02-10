Applications open for free ramps aimed at helping families with mobility challenges

The Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS), through its Rampathon program, is now accepting applications for free ramps for families struggling with mobility within their home or from nonprofit organizations whose clients or residents struggle with mobility.

Since 1993, MBAKS members and community volunteers have built more than 500 ramps to give people the freedom of movement throughout King and Snohomish counties.

Applications are due June 30 and MBAKS and its members will be building ramps through July. Apply here.