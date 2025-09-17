Applications open for committee to name Edmonds School District’s new middle school

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Edmonds School District is preparing for the addition of a fifth middle school, set to begin construction in Lynnwood during summer 2026, and welcome students in fall 2028. A key step in this process is naming the new school, and the district is inviting community members to be part of it.

The district is forming a School Naming Committee, which will be tasked with recommending a list of three to five potential names to the school board to consider. Families, staff, students and community members interested in serving on the naming committee are invited to submit a short online application by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26.

Following district guidelines, the committee will:

Solicit name ideas from students, staff, families and community members.

Select names that reflect the geographic characteristics of the area.

Ensure names are significant and meaningful to residents of our community.

Avoid duplication or similarities with schools in our district or surrounding districts.

Interested community members can apply using this application form.