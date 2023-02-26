Applications open for city recreation and parks commission vacancy

The City of Mountlake Terrace is seeking applications to fill a vacancy on its recreation and park advisory commission (RPAC). Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at City Hall and via Zoom.

Complete and submit the online application form or download, complete and mail applications to: Mountlake Terrace City Hall Attn: City Clerk 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043.

RPAC promotes the use of recreation facilities and programs and participates in citywide special events. They encourage and contribute to volunteer park projects including playground installations and park clean-up activities. They communicate with subcommittees and other volunteer organizations that provide recreation services within the community.