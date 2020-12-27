Applications now open for WIAA Smart Choices college scholarship program

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA), the Dairy Farmers of Washington and Gesa Credit Union are sponsoring the 2020-2021 Smart Choices college scholarship program. It will award two $5,000 scholarships and eight $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors from WIAA member high schools for excellence in athletics/activities, academics, leadership and community service throughout their high school careers.

Applicants are required to fill out an online application that includes an essay question. Judging is based on the following criteria:

Athletic/activity excellence (30%)

Academic achievement (30%)

Leadership (20%)

Citizenship/community service (10%)

Originality/creativity of the essay (5%)

Financial need (5%)

Learn more and apply here.