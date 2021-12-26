Applications now open for Lynnwood Rotary Club college scholarships

The Rotary Club of Lynnwood is accepting applications for scholarships for students pursuing educational programs at a university or college, community college, or a vocational-technical institution.

Submit the completed application both electronically and as a hard copy (either hand-delivered or mailed) to:

Sue Venable

Scholarship Chair

842 Cedar St.

Edmonds, WA 98020

The Rotary Club usually awards about 10 scholarships ranging from $500 to $6,000. The application deadine is March 15, 2022.