Applications now available for open Mountlake Terrace City Council seat

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Jan. 4 work/study session agreed on a time frame for appointing a new member to fill the vacancy created by the death of Mayor Jerry Smith last month.

The goal is to appoint a new member prior to the council’s goal-setting retreat, which is held early in the year. However, interviews won’t be conducted until after Smith’s Jan. 25 memorial service.

Applications are now available online at www.cityofmlt.com/469 or you can pick one up at Interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., Ste. 200. Applications will be accepted through 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22.

To qualify as a city douncil candidate, interested parties must be at least 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen without any felony convictions, and a registered voter who has lived within the city for at least one year prior to the appointment. The term runs until the November 2019 election is certified. The appointee would need to stand for election in November 2019 to continue to serve for the remainder of the four-year term through Dec. 31, 2021.

The Mountlake Terrace City Council meets on the first and third Mondays of each month unless it falls on a national holiday, and then they meet the following day at 7 p.m. There is a work/study session on the Thursday night preceding the regular meetings at 7 p.m. Some special meetings will occur at earlier times and on weekends as needed.

Councilmembers are also asked to serve on city and intergovernmental boards and committees, attend community events and trainings, and spend time reviewing materials for each meeting. Councilmembers are paid a stipend of $800 per month and attend an average of 50-52 City Council meetings per year in addition to their intergovernmental work, events and training.

City Council Rules and Procedures can be found in Chapter 2.10 of the Mountlake Terrace Municipal Code.

The city council plans to interview candidates for the vacant council position in late January or early February at a special meeting. Following the candidate interviews in open session, the council will discuss the qualifications of the applications in a closed executive session, and then reconvene in open session to discuss and select the new member.

The new councilmember is tentatively scheduled to be sworn in at the Feb.19 regular city council meeting.