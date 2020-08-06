Applications now available for new MLT Diversity Commission

The City of Mountlake Terrace is now accepting applications from Mountlake Terrace residents who want to serve on the newly created Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission.

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Aug. 3 meeting adopted an ordinance creating the commission, with the aim of ensuring the community is welcoming and equitable for everyone. The deadline to apply for the volunteer commission is Aug. 24, 2020.

The city strongly encourages applicants of all cultural, racial, religious, sex/gender, sexual orientation, age and disability diversities to apply.

The DEI Commission will consist of seven members with a mission of promoting and embracing diversity through action, education, and guidance. The commission seeks to foster an understanding that includes, accepts, respects and appreciates each individual member of the community. Meeting dates and times will be determined by the commission following the appointment of members. It’s anticipated the commission will meet a minimum of once a month.

The initial terms for the new commission will be staggered, with subsequent appointments having a term of three years. Three of the initial terms will expire on June 30, 2022 and four will expire on June 30, 2023.

Mountlake Terrace residency is required. Resumes may be included with your application if desired, but they are not required. You can apply online or find the online form at www.cityofmlt.com/2084. For paper applications, you can download and print them from www.cityofmlt.com/2084 or call 425-744-6206 to have one mailed to you. Paper applications can be returned by mail (City Clerk, City of Mountlake Terrace, 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 200, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043).

Applications must be received by 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. The city will contact applicants to schedule an interview with a city council subcommittee, which will take place online or over the telephone. Following the interviews, the city council appoint the new commission at a meeting in September.

For more information contact 425-744-6206 or email cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us.