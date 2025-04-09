Applications for state e-bike rebates now open

Washingtonians can now apply for e-bike rebates. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has launched its WE-Bike program website. It is open now through noon Wednesday, April 23.

The state is offering more than $4 million in instant rebates to reduce the upfront cost of e-bikes and eligible accessories, making active transportation more affordable. The program will provide about 10,000 rebates. Each person may qualify for either $300 or $1,200, depending on their income eligibility.

“Washington residents are very excited about this program,” said Adele Peers, program manager for WE-Bike. “We’re proud to launch an application website available in English and Spanish that helps people prepare to apply and makes the whole process simple.”

Customer service agents are available to assist those who need help applying. Contact details are listed at the bottom of the program website.

The website is more than just an application portal. It also features safety and skills information about using and maintaining e-bikes in an FAQ section.

“Everyone can benefit from this webpage, no matter if they receive a rebate,” said Peers, who also manages the agency’s Statewide School-Based Bicycle Education Program.

Legislators funded this pilot program, as well as an upcoming e-bike lending library pilot program, in the 2023-25 transportation budget bill ESHB 1125 using Climate Commitment Act revenues.

WSDOT said it will share more information about the program launch through the Active Transportation Division’s Walk & Roll Newsletter, as well as the agency’s program webpage.