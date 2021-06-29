Applications for Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program still being accepted

The Snohomish County Human Services Department reminded seniors Tuesday that applications for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) are still being accepted.

The program provides eligible low-income seniors with $40 worth of checks to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets or farm stands. To learn more about the program, including eligibility requirements and how to submit an application, visit www.snohomishcountywa.gov/1002/Nutrition-Programs.

Applications are being reviewed and vouchers will be awarded to eligible applicants on a first-come, first-served basis. They are available online in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese, Korean, Tagalog, Amharic and Tigrinya. Google Translate is also available. Call 425-388-7393 if you need assistance with the application process, would like to request an application be mailed to you, or if you have any questions about the program.