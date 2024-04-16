Applications accepted for free overnight high school transportation camps this summer

The Washington State Department of Transportation is offering high school students a chance to spend a week exploring the transportation field with statewide experts, agency leaders and university professors at our Washington Transportation Camp 2024 hosted by PacTrans and WSDOT.

High school students who may be curious about how we decide where highways go, what we’re doing to help the earth by reducing our carbon footprint, or how we plan for the future of transportation while keeping people and goods moving are encouraged to apply for the program, according to a news release.

Two free camps are offered this summer, both of which include staying overnight at a state university. One is a five-day camp at Washington State University in Pullman from July 21-26. The second is a five-day camp at the University of Washington in Seattle from Aug. 4-9. Students will stay on campus in university dormitories during the camp. All lodging and meals are covered by sponsors so there are no costs to the students.

Both camps offer students the chance to:

• Take field trips with professionals to transportation facilities like the Northwest Region Transportation Management Center to gain insight into their inner workings.

• Showcase your knowledge in collaborative group projects.

• Make new friends and experience life on a college campus.

• Explore the potential for a future career in transportation — whether it’s in engineering, planning, or beyond.

The priority deadline to apply for both camps is April 28. Camps are limited to 20 students. To be considered, applicants must be entering 10th, 11th or 12th grade at a Washington state school for the fall 2024 semester and be able to attend the entire session. No previous experience in engineering or transportation is required.

To learn more about these programs and to apply, visit this link for the camp website.