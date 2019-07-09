Application deadline for MLT salary commission extended to July 26

The Mountlake Terrace City Council has decided to extend until Friday, July 26 the deadline for applications for the city’s new salary commission.

The city is encouraging individuals to apply to serve on the salary commission, an independent body of five commissioners who will review and set the salaries of the Mountlake Terrace Mayor and City Council. The city council’s current salary was last adjusted in 2001.

If the salary commission determines that the salary paid to the mayor and/or city council should be increased or decreased, the commission within 120 days of its appointment will adopt by a resolution a written salary schedule and file it with the city clerk indicating the change in salary. The time schedule may be extended.

Members of the salary commission must be city residents and cannot be an officer, official, or employee or an immediate family member of an officer, official, or employee of the city. Salaries will be reviewed every five years. Appointed members will serve for one salary review term without compensation. Members are limited to two consecutive terms.

Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019. To apply, visit www.cityofmlt.com/2036 or pick up an application at City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W. #200 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city council will discuss the appointments at a future work/study session with ratification at a regular meeting in August. The term begins upon city council ratification and ends when the commission’s salary schedule is adopted and filed with the city clerk or until the commission determines that no salary adjustment is warranted.

All meetings of the commission will be open to the public and a public hearing will be held prior to a commission vote to increase or decrease salaries to provide an opportunity for public comment. Any salary change established by the commission is subject to referendum petition by the people of the city. In the event a valid referendum petition is filed, the salary change shall not go into effect until approved by a vote of the people.