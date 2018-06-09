Application deadline for fire support volunteers extended to June 29

South Snohomish Fire is accepting applications for the position of Fire Support Volunteer.

All applicants must submit a completed employment application, resume, cover letter and supplemental questionnaire. Please carefully read the application process instructions and requirements of the job posting, available at this link.

Volunteers are expected to perform support duties, including assisting with public events, fill SCBA bottles and duties utilizing South County Fire’s AIR10 support vehicle.

Though this is a volunteer position, participants will be paid a $100-250 stipend per month.

All application materials must be received at South County Fire Headquarters, 12425 Meridian Ave. S., Everett WA 98208 by 4 p.m. on June 29, 2018. Submit application via email to [email protected], fax to 425-551-1231 or drop off in person at the headquarters office. Applications that arrive at South County Fire Headquarters after 4 p.m. on the closing date will not be considered.

Military veterans are encouraged to apply. Preference points will be awarded to eligible military veterans who complete and submit the Veteran Preference Eligibility Form.