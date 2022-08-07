Applicants sought for affordable housing projects in Snohomish County

Snohomish County is encouraging nonprofit organizations, for-profit developers and government agencies to submit applications to create affordable rental housing; expand homeownership development and pursue new shelter projects.
An estimated $1.6 million in federal funds under the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) is anticipated to be available for the 2023 program year, and an estimated $833,379 under the Chemical Dependency Mental Health Sales Tax (CDMH) program available for the 2022 program year. Projects must benefit low-income people in Snohomish County.
Details of eligibility and other program requirements are available in the NOFA at snohomishcountywa.gov/754/Housing-Projects.
Applications must be completed and returned to the Snohomish County Human Services Department by 4 p.m. Sept. 2.
For additional information, contact Jackie Anderson, the county’s manager for housing and community services, at 425-388-3237 or jackiem.anderson@snoco.org.
