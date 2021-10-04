Another free writing workshop for teens Oct. 16 features author Ellen Hopkins

EPIC Group Writers and the Edmonds Art Commission are presenting another free writing workshop for teens on Saturday,Oct. 16 at 11 a.m., this time featuring award-winning young adult author Ellen Hopkins.

These one-hour workshops will take place on Zoom..

Hopkins is a poet, freelance writer and the author of more than 20 nonfiction and fiction books. She has also published hundreds of articles on subjects ranging from aviation to child abuse to winegrowing. Hopkins is a regular speaker at schools, book festivals and writers’ conferences across the U.S. and worldwide.

All teens are invited to join this fun, interactive writing session on creating characters. Teens will need to register in advance using the link on the EPIC website or the QR Code.

Meadowdale High School English teacher and EPIC board member Alison Ersfeld secured a grant from the Edmonds Arts Commission to enhance EPIC Group Writers’ mission to create and sustain a community of writers of all levels and backgrounds. This grant enables EPIC to host a series of writing workshops for teens, facilitated by published authors.

Upcoming workshop guests include Washington State Book awards finalist poet Ebo Barton on Nov. 6, and later in November songwriter, vocalist and musician Jon Muq.