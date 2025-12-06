Saturday, December 6, 2025
Annual tree lighting brings holiday glow to Mountlake Terrace

By
David Carlos

Getting into the holiday spirit. (Photos by David Carlos)

The Grinch distributes goodies to the crowd.
Passing out hot cocoa.
Enjoying sweet treats.
Mountlake Terrace High School musicians played holiday tunes.
Elementary school choirs performed.
The Mountlake Terrace High School drum line announces the arrival of Santa, who rode to the tree lighting on a South County Fire truck.
Sharing wishes with Santa.
Taking a selfie in front of the newly lit tree at Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza.
The City’s water tower at Jack Long Park was lit at the same time.

Mountlake Terrace glowed Friday with festive cheer as residents gathered for the city’s 42nd Annual Holiday Tree Lighting. The chilly but dry December evening set the scene for a warm community celebration at the Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza.

Families, friends and neighbors filled the plaza, bundled up in scarves and mittens, sipping free hot cocoa and enjoying a sweet treat — the cookies were a hit.

The tone was set early by the talented members of the Mountlake Terrace High School Band. Next, the combined voices of the choirs from Terrace Park Elementary School and Mountlake Terrace Elementary School filled the air with holiday songs.

Then came the moment the younger attendees were waiting for: Santa’s arrival. He didn’t stroll in — he rolled in on a fire truck, escorted by a drum line comprised of Terrace band members.

As the clock moved toward the big moment, anticipation built. A countdown rang out from the crowd: “10! 9! 8!” … and when it ticked down to “3…2…1…” there was a pause — as if someone had unplugged the extension cord. But then: bam! The tree burst into light, and simultaneously the City’s water tower at Jack Long Park lit up, too — Mountlake Terrace’s proud beacon that can be seen from miles away.

The entire event was presented by Double D Meats, whose support helped bring this seasonal tradition to life.

