Annual tree lighting brings holiday glow to Mountlake Terrace

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Mountlake Terrace glowed Friday with festive cheer as residents gathered for the city’s 42nd Annual Holiday Tree Lighting. The chilly but dry December evening set the scene for a warm community celebration at the Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza.

Families, friends and neighbors filled the plaza, bundled up in scarves and mittens, sipping free hot cocoa and enjoying a sweet treat — the cookies were a hit.

The tone was set early by the talented members of the Mountlake Terrace High School Band. Next, the combined voices of the choirs from Terrace Park Elementary School and Mountlake Terrace Elementary School filled the air with holiday songs.

Then came the moment the younger attendees were waiting for: Santa’s arrival. He didn’t stroll in — he rolled in on a fire truck, escorted by a drum line comprised of Terrace band members.

As the clock moved toward the big moment, anticipation built. A countdown rang out from the crowd: “10! 9! 8!” … and when it ticked down to “3…2…1…” there was a pause — as if someone had unplugged the extension cord. But then: bam! The tree burst into light, and simultaneously the City’s water tower at Jack Long Park lit up, too — Mountlake Terrace’s proud beacon that can be seen from miles away.

The entire event was presented by Double D Meats, whose support helped bring this seasonal tradition to life.