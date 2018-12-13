Annual Shop with a Cop event helps kids in need

1 of 4

First responders and kids in need paired up Wednesday night for holiday shopping during the 10th Annual Shop with a Cop event at the Lynnwood Target store.

Santa also stopped by for a visit, arriving via a South County Fire & Rescue emergency response vehicle.

A total of 56 volunteers from South Snohomish County law enforcement, firefighters, first responders and members of the military then helped 150 children — all from the Edmonds School District — shop for gifts for themselves or their families.

Each child was given a Target gift card for shopping, and was accompanied by a first responder. Target also provided refreshments, along with a free gift-wrapping station.

The annual event is sponsored by the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation, the charitable arm of Red Onion Burgers in Mountlake Terrace.

— Story and photos by Teresa Wippel