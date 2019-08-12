Annual SeaScare Parade Aug. 14 in Brier

Now in its 18th year, the annual SeaScare Parade gets underway at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug.14 in Brier.

The parade theme is scary sea creatures, octopi, pirates, boats, nautical or any sea-related idea.

Note that Brier Road will close to traffic at 6 p.m. on the day of the event from 238th to 228th. Detour routes will be available.



The parade begins just north of the library (232nd) and moves south down Brier Road ending just past Brier Realty (238th).



You can also enjoy these events following the parade:

Brier Salmon Derby sponsored by QFC — Look for a staff member and get a free ticket to the drawing for the big fish. Must be present to win; drawing will be held right after the parade.

Pie eating contest — Features a chocolate cream pie for 20 kids ages 5 to 18 years old. Sign up at the Park Board Booth near Brier Pizza.

This will be followed by live music, sponsored by Brier Pizza and Pasta, featuring The Urban Renewal Project. This Los Angeles-based band uses instruments of a bygone era to create a signature sound that blurs the boundaries between soul, jazz and hip-hop. The group features a big band horn section, a singer and a rapper who perform upbeat originals and fresh interpretations of everything from jazz standards to recent hits. They’ve toured nationally from New York’s Rockwood Music Hall to the San Jose Jazz Summerfest, and their recordings have received airplay on tastemaking radio stations across the country, including KCRW-Santa Monica and WDCB-Chicago.

Beverages, food and other services will be available from all the merchants during the event.

In addition:

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – food drive benefiting Concern for Neighbors Food Bank. Look for the barrel near Jason’s Java.

7 – 8:30 p.m. – Book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Brier Library. This will be held next to Brier Grocery.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Special SeaScare sodas at Jason’s Java.



Learn more here.