Annual Mouse Meet at Lynnwood Convention Center July 30

The Lynnwood Convention Center is hosting the 12th annual Pacific Northwest Mouse Meet this Saturday, July 30.

The Mouse Meet, known as the best unofficial Disney fan event in the world, celebrates all things Disney.

Disney guest speakers, Disneyana Vendors, themed photo opps, interactive games, themed food, Disney authors and much more will be offered at the event, founded and hosted by Don Morin.

The Mouse Meet will go from 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

General admission tickets cost $149 and children’s tickets cost $129. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Lynnwood Convention Center is located at 3711 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.