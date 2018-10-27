Annual Edmonds School District Jazz Symposium at MTHS showcases student talent

1 of 5

Student jazz bands and ensembles from throughout the region came together Saturday morning at Mountlake Terrace High School for the annual Edmonds School District Jazz Symposium.

More than 20 schools participated, including Roosevelt, Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace, which have each made appearances at the renowned Essentially Ellington Festival in New York City. Several students participating in the symposium have also been featured artists in KNKX School of Jazz.

“This marks our 28th year of doing the jazz symposium,” said Darren Faul, jazz ensemble director at Mountlake Terrace High School. “The talent and energy of the students and instructors are really on display today, and we also have several clinicians to help the musicians polish their performing skills.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel