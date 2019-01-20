Annual Edmonds Comedy Night benefiting schools set for Feb. 15, 16

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Edmonds Comedy Night, set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday Feb. 15 and 16, with a VIP reception event at 6 p.m. on Feb. 16 — all at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

This is the 12th annual Edmonds Comedy Night, and the event routinely sells out. This year it will benefit both Edmonds School District schools and the work of the Parent Leaders Group/Edmonds PTA Council.

The event is once again hosted by Kermet Apio, an Edmonds School District parent who is a past winner of the Seattle Comedy Competition and a winner of the Great American Comedy Festival. He has appeared on Comedy Central and A&E and has numerous appearances on National Public Radio. He has performed in 47 states and recently completed a 25-city theater tour through western Canada.

Other comics include Tyler Boeh, Vanessa Dawn, Chase Mayers and Rodney Sherwood. You can read more about each of them here.

1 of 5

Each ticket sold by participating schools across the Edmonds School District brings $7 back to the school — select your preferred school at checkout.

Money earned by the Parent Leaders Group/Edmonds PTA Council will provide parent/family education, supporting the school district’s goals for community engagement, diversity and family training that includes issues impacting district students, from vaping to social media/digital citizenship to parenting tools and tips. Funds raised will also support grants to specific schools’ PTAs — as requested — for parent/family support, education and community programs.

You can purchase tickets online here. They are also available in person at the Edmonds Center for the Arts box office, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.