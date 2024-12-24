Annual Christmas Bird Count continues Saturday, Dec. 28

Organized for 125 years bu the National Audubon Society. the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count (CBC) continues this Saturday, Dec. 28.

Birders and nature enthusiasts in Snohomish County will join this tradition that has lasted over twelve decades. According to a news release, data collected by participants over the years contribute to one of only two large existing pools of information notifying ornithologists and conservation biologists of what conservation action is required to protect birds and the places they need.

“We are lucky to have not one but two Christmas Bird Counts in Snohomish County,” said Brian Zinke, executive director of the Pilchuck Audubon Society. “The Edmonds CBC started in 1984 and the Everett/Marysville CBC began in 1974. With over four decades of data, we can document some really interesting trends in our local bird populations. For example, Anna’s Hummingbird hasn’t always been a Western Washington bird. The first one documented in the Edmonds CBC was in 1998. In 2023, we counted 246 hummingbirds.”

The Audubon CBC is one of the longest-running wildlife censuses in the world. Each individual count takes place in a 15-mile-wide circle and is led by a compiler responsible for safely organizing volunteers and submitting observations directly to Audubon. Within each circle, participants tally all birds seen or heard that day — not just the species but total numbers to provide a clear idea of the health of that particular population. “The Audubon Christmas Bird Count is a great tradition and opportunity for everyone to be a part of more than 12 decades of community science in the name of protecting birds,” said Dr. Brooke Bateman, senior director of climate and community science for Audubon. “Your Christmas Bird Count observations help scientists discover trends about bird species that inform conservation. Ever since the first count in 1900, participating in the Audubon CBC has been a fun and meaningful way to spend time outdoors for anyone and everyone.”

When combined with other surveys like the Breeding Bird Survey, the Audubon CBC provides a picture of how the continent’s bird populations have changed in time and space over the past hundred years. The long-term perspective is vital for conservationists, the news release said. It informs strategies to protect birds and their habitat and helps identify environmental issues with implications for people as well. For example, in 2019, Science published a study using decades of Audubon CBC data and other datasets to describe a grim picture: a steady loss of nearly three billion North American birds since 1970. Over the years, Audubon CBC data have been used in more than 300 peer-reviewed articles.

Audubon CBC data are also used to measure how birds are already responding to climate change. A 2022 Audubon study used 90 years of Christmas Bird Count data to show how birds have shifted amid a century of major environmental changes. By tracking how bird ranges have moved over time, conservation efforts can be prioritized in areas that are important for birds today and in a climate-altered future. With two-thirds of North American bird species at increasing risk of extinction by the end of this century, Audubon CBC data is more important than ever for effective conservation.

Birders of all ages and abilities are welcome to contribute to this nationwide community science project, which provides ornithologists with a crucial snapshot of our native bird populations during the winter months. There are a couple ways volunteers can participate. Field teams are small groups of birders who follow assigned routes to count birds they see at parks, trails and other public areas. Feeder/yard counters count the birds they observe at their residence, as long as they live within the circle boundaries. “Feeder/yard counters are of growing importance in our two CBCs,” Zinke said. “Our county has become increasingly urban/suburban over the years, and to ensure an accurate count of birds we need more people counting from their homes. You can help us if you live in a house, apartment, condo, etc., and it’s not a requirement to have a bird feeder. Plus, it only takes a minimum of 30 minutes, so this is a great way to participate for families with kids or those who can’t dedicate a full day.” Interested birders must arrange with the count compiler in advance to participate. To sign up for the local count, visit www.pilchuckaudubon.org/christmas-bird-count. To look for a count circle near you go to Audubon’s map of CBC circles here . Using the map, you can contact the circle compiler to arrange to participate.

The Audubon CBC is a community science project organized by the National Audubon Society in partnership with Birds Canada. There is no fee to participate. For more information and to find a count near you visit www.christmasbirdcount.org.