The 41st annual Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show opens Saturday, Sept. 21 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W. Sponsored by the Mountlake Terrace Arts Commission and the Friends of the Arts, “Arts of the Terrace” is one of the major juried art shows held in the Pacific Northwest and attracts top artists from throughout the region.

According to organizers, this year the art show received a record number of entries from artists throughout the region and across the U.S. The show features 347 pieces from 145 artists in five categories including Paintings, Prints, Drawings, Calligraphy, Photography, Miniatures, 3-Dimensional and Artisans’ Works. As a juried art show, artists compete for more than $5,000 in cash awards and art merchandise.

This year’s judges include William G. Hook for painting, prints, drawings and miniatures. Mel Curtis for photography, Michael Magrath for 3-dimensional and artisans’ works and Dewey Henderson for calligraphy.

The show is free and open to the public. Show hours are:

– Monday through Thursday: noon to 6 p.m.

– Fridays and Saturdays: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m

– Sundays: 1- 5 p.m.

All artwork is for sale.

More information is on Facebook at Mountlake Terrace Friends of the Arts or website www.MLTArts.org.