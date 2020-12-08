Announcing our new advertiser, Souvana Life Stories

We are pleased to introduce our new advertiser, Souvana Life Stories.

Souvana is a new local company dedicated to helping friends and families record and preserve their stories. Souvana’s philosophy is that life and lives are precious. Stories, memories and recorded thoughts of the heart are priceless.

Souvana will have a conversation with you online, and you will be in the comfort of your own home. Souvana will ask you about your life, your family, your history. Funny Stories. Big events. The younger generation who might never have met their great grandfather or grandmother will now have a sense of them as people, their appearance, their personality and their sense of humor.

We seldom communicate by written letter anymore. How will your family story be preserved in the digital/social media/texting age? How will your history be documented and preserved?

If you have a particular talent, you can sing a song, play the piano or read your favorite poem. You can leave a special message to individual people.

Souvana will guide you through the session and record it on video to subsequently be stored on a USB flash drive.

This is the Souvana custom box that you will receive. Inside will be a flash drive with your video file. This box is the perfect life souvenir for you to keep with your important documents, and it is the perfect gift for any occasion, especially for the younger generation to give their senior family members!

Research suggests that today’s young people no longer want antique furniture, silver place settings or china sets as part of their inheritance. They have no space at home and no time to maintain special things.

Souvana’s box can fit into a drawer or take pride of place on a mantlepiece. Younger generations can watch the video and reminisce about family times. Future generations can become acquainted with their family history, what life was like for their ancestors and how world events affected their lives. They will pass it down to their children.

If you are interested in learning more about this unique service and what might be the best Christmas gift ever, visit their website, or give them a call.

Contact Souvana Life Stories

425-404-3240

souvana.com