Annexation and vacation of land reviewed at City Council study session

Among items reviewed during Mountlake Terrace City Council’s study session on Thursday, Sept. 14, a resolution was passed for a public hearing on vacating city land to developers.

The property owners of three parcels of land on 236th Street Southwest want to acquire the vacated portion and join it with their parcels for future mixed-use development close to public transit. The city council agreed to a Nov. 2 public hearing.

Councilmember Rory Paine-Donovan commented that the land vacation made sense, as the properties are close to public transportation, but wanted to confirm the public knew the value of the land.

Mountlake Terrace Community and Economic Development Associate Planner Planner Sara Pizzo confirmed that the value of the land will be discussed during November’s public hearing.

The annexation of 4713 240th St. S.W. was also reviewed. The property is a 0.38-acre unincorporated Snohomish County Island in the city. The property owners would like to switch from their outdated septic system to city sewer services. The annexation would also provide water and garbage utilities.

The council agreed to table the study of the City Council Protocol Manual for a future meeting. Councilmembers Laura Sonmore and Steve Woodard pointed out that Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Wahl and Councilmember Erin Murray had excused absences from the session, and all councilmembers needed time to review the material in-depth.

Woodard explained that they only had about 30 minutes before the session to review the 46-page manual to the “red line” copy, which has a line through the section to be removed but is still legible for review.

“The manual presents as a 46-page document,” Woodard said. “And the red line document’s got a lot of red lines and I want to know what is red lined before I agree.”

Council also passed resolutions to surplus two city vehicles, a 2009 Chevy Malibu with a slipping transmission and a 2005 Jeep Liberty with a head gasket leak.

The council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W.

The meeting will also be available to view via Zoom: Go to https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 844 1833 2151 and passcode 98043.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID and passcode 98043.

ou also can view live-streamed meetings and past video recordings on YouTube at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

— Story and photos by Rick Sinnett