Anne B. Hendricks: A woman of deep faith, she was religious education director at Holy Rosary Parish for decades

Anne B. Hendricks

Anne was born in 1941 to Vivian Gandolfo and Frederick Gatewood in Seattle and passed away peacefully on August 19, 2023. Her father died in the Naval shipyard when she was a child and she was adopted by Robert Lent when he married Vivian. Anne attended Holy Names Academy and Gonzaga University where she met Allen. They married and eventually settled in Edmonds and recently celebrated their 60th anniversary on July 4th.

Anne was a woman of deep faith. She was the director of religious education at Holy Rosary Parish for decades. She obtained her master’s in divinity from Seattle U in 1986. Anne had a gift of accepting people as they are and always had an ear to listen or a hand to comfort. Family was very important to Anne and weekly Sunday dinners were mandatory and everyone was welcome. Anne was a voracious reader with extraordinary general knowledge and quick wit. Anne loved the image of the family in the Nativity and proudly displayed Nativity sets she collected from around the world.

Anne was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Steve. She is survived by her husband Allen, children Matthew (Shannon), Andrew (Robin), Joseph (Selma) and Philip (Dave). She also leaves behind beloved grandchildren Garrett, Alex, Nora, Daniel, Owen and Celina.

Her Funeral Mass will be at Holy Rosary Edmonds at 11 AM on Friday, September 1 with a Rosary recited at 10. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made the St. Vincent de Paul Society at Holy Rosary, Edmonds or charity of your choice.