Anna D. Rutledge: Lake Ballinger resident loved her yard, flowers and gardening

Anna D. Rutledge

Dec 8, 1918 -July 4, 2018

Anna D. Rutledge, 99, passed away at Swedish Hospital in Edmonds on July 4, 2018 from respiratory failure.

Anna was the 14th of 14 children born to Joseph Kominski and Anna Korbilka Kominski. She was born Dec 8, 1918 in Seattle.

Anna is survived by her four children, Alvin A. Rutledge of Edmonds, Ronald R. Rutledge of Edmonds, Robert A. Rutledge of Washington, and Roberta A, (Rutledge) Engelhart of Lynnwood. She is also survived by five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and 10 nieces and nephews. Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin A. Rutledge Sr.

Anna and Al had their own businesses, North End Delivery and A-One Transfer in Seattle. Their motto was “We deliver everything but babies.” In the ’70s, they retired and their oldest son took over the business. They lived in Seattle then Shoreline, where they lived until they retired and moved to their home on Lake Ballinger. Of all the places she lived, she loved her home on the lake the most.

Anna loved her yard, flowers and gardening. She was also an excellent seamstress, and enjoyed Seafair and Lions International. She was a member of the Shoreline Lady Lions and they traveled all over the world, and even got to meet His Holiness Pope John Paul VI (1897-1978), who died within a year of giving audience to Al and Anna. Anna really loved Christmas; every year on her birthday she took her daughter to Frederick and Nelson to see Santa. She decorated every year for the Seattle Times Christmas Trail contest, often winning first or second place. She would pick a theme and she and Al made everything from scratch.

The funeral will be held Wednesday July 25th at 11 a.m. at St. Mark’s Church, 18033 15th Pl. N.E., Shoreline, WA.