Angeline Spindle: Owner of Angie’s Little Italy touched many lives

Angeline Louise Spindle

1928-2023

Angeline Louise Spindle, Age 95, passed away peacefully at her home in Sun City Arizona from natural causes on August 17, 2023, with family members by her side.

Angeline “Angie” was born July19, 1928, to her parents John and Louise Furey in St. Paul Minnesota. She was the seventh of 10 siblings who grew up on a farm outside of St. Paul. After High School she moved to Seattle. She worked as a waitress at the Mayflower Hotel where she met and married the love of her life, Raymond Spindle. Soon after they married, they started their family of five children: Patricia, Michael, Teresa, Raymond, and Joanne.

In the early 1970’s, Angie and Ray opened their family restaurant “Angie’s Little Italy”, where Angie served the Edmonds community with a warm, inviting welcome, and great Italian food. Her customers became her friends, and her children worked beside her learning a strong work ethic that would become a core value that served each of them well throughout their careers.

In 1996 after Angie’s husband Ray died, she sold the restaurant and moved to Arizona taking up permanent residence at their warm weather home in Sun City Arizona. During her years in Sun City she spent much time volunteering in the local food banks stocking and distributing food in Retirement homes assisting elderly residents with daily activities, and in charitable thrift shops cleaning and repairing donated items for resale.

She was an active member of St Clement of Rome Catholic Church in Sun City, and also participated in many of the Sun City Senior Center activities such as swimming, walking, bingo and dancing. She loved to dance and was well known for her grace and skill on the dance floor.

She made friends easily and she touched many lives. It was often said that there was no one like Angie. Those in her family all agree and would also add that if you knew her, You loved her.

She is survived by her children: Patricia and husband Ed, Michael and husband David, Teresa and husband Kevin, Raymond and wife Inda, and Joanne and husband Jeff; grandchildren: Kristopher Skelton, Nicholas Spindle and wife Maggie, Jeffery Kavanaugh and wife Stephanie, Angela McKee and husband Tyler, Keri Fox and husband Cody, Kacey Cousin and husband Jordan, and Jennifer Toomey; as well as her great grandchildren: Raegan McKee, Piper McKee, Layla Spindle, Ceci Spindle, Eric Spindle, Elle Fox, Kamryn Fox, Saylor Cousino, Emerson Cousino, Asher Cousino and Gavin Cozad.

Angie’s requested that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Francis House. P.O. Box 22444 Seattle WA 98122 stfrancishouseseattle.org

