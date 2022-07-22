Andy Columbro: Owner of Edmonds’ Reliable Floor Coverings was an avid golfer

Andy Columbro

July 9, 1935 – July 17, 2022

Andy passed away peacefully on July 17th at the age of 87.

He was born in Seattle, a graduate of Garfield High School and attended Seattle University where he met the love of his life, Karen. They were married for 63 years until her death in 2020. They lived in Edmonds for over 60 years where they raised their 4 children.

Andy was the owner of Reliable Floor Coverings in Edmonds.

An avid golfer, with long-time memberships at Inglewood Golf Club and Bermuda Dunes Country Club in Palm Desert CA, where they spent their retirement years as snowbirds.

Andy was preceded in death by his wife Karen.

He is survived by his children: Kim Wahl (Brick), Kevin Columbro, Kathy Shovlin (Joe) and Kris Nelson (Craig), 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

There will be a Celebration of Life service on Thursday, July 28 at 1:30 pm at the Inglewood Golf Club in Kenmore, WA

Donations in Andy’s memory can be made to:

First Tee at firstteeseattle.org

or to

American Lake Veterans Golf Course.