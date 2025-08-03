An early look at the new Grocery Outlet, opening in MLT Aug. 7

Here’s a sneak peek at the newest grocery store in town: Grocery Outlet at 24360 Van Ry Blvd., Mountlake Terrace.

Owners Racheal and Tommy Harmon graciously let me in to preview the store this morning. Crews were assembled to put the final touches before the grand opening. The store will open to the public this Thursday, Aug. 7 at 7 a.m.. There will be giveaways and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The store was brightly lit, the floors gleaming and the wheels on the new shopping carts shiny and ready for many travels to the parking lot.

Most of the shelves were already stocked, the merchandise flush against the edge of each shelf.

The noticeable empty bins and shelves are for produce and meats. Racheal said those will arrive later in the week just prior to the grand opening.

For more information on Thursday’s events, go to Grocery Outlet’s Facebook page.