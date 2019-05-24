Alzheimer’s caregiver support group meeting in MLT June 4

Caring for someone with memory loss? Do you need information and support? An Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support group meets monthly at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, with the next meeting set for June 4.

The support group provides a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss.

Meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month, 1 to 2:30 p.m., at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace. For information, call Sammie Fick at 206-393-8393 or call the 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900.