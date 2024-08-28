Altamirano-Crosby to hold meet-and-greet event Aug. 31 for Snohomish County PUD Commissioner’s race

After winning the August primary election with 51% of the vote in the race for Snohomish County PUD Commissioners District 2, Julieta Altamirano-Crosby is holding a meet-and-greet event from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at Northern Public House, 15415 Main St., Ste. 101 in Mill Creek.

“Now that the official results of the Snohomish County Primary Elections have been certified, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to every voter who placed their trust in me,” said Altamirano-Crosby, who also serves on the Lynnwood City Council.

Altamirano-Crosby also said she was “incredibly humbled” to have received an endorsement from incumbent Snohomish County PUD District 2 Commissioner Rebecca Wolfe, who will not be seeking re-election.

“As we approach the Nov. 5 general election, I remain steadfast in my dedication to advocating for affordable and sustainable energy, protecting our environment, and fostering community engagement,” Altamirano-Crosby said. Her opponent in the general election will be Amber King, who received 26% of the primary election vote. Micah Rowland came in third with 22% of the vote.

Learn more about Altamirano-Crosby on her PUD commissioner campaign website.

Snohomish County PUD is the 12th largest public utility in the U.S. and the second largest in Washington state, serving the 875,000 residents of Snohomish County and Camano Island. The PUD provides electric service to over 373,000 homes and businesses and water service to over 23,000 homes. The PUD is governed by a board of three commissioners elected for their district. The commissioners establish PUD policies and rates, guide operations, and appoint the CEO/general manager.