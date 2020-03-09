All-Wesco winter league picks announced for Mountlake Terrace High School

Wesco League coaches have made their picks for the 2019-2020 winter sports all-league honors; here are the Mountlake Terrace Hawks who have been named All-Wesco League selectees:

Boys Basketball

Second Team, 2A/3A Wesco League

Mason Christianson, senior

Jace Breakfield, junior

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A Wesco League

Robbie Baringer, junior

Jeffrey Anyimah, sophomore

Girls Basketball

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A Wesco League

Lindsey Ho, sophomore

Boys Wrestling

First Team, 2A Wesco League

Alex Williams, senior, 145-lb weight classification

Dylan Breuer, senior, 152-lb weight classification

Arun Khou, junior, 138-lb weight classification

Seraphim Treperinas, freshman, 106-lb weight classification

Connor McDonald, freshman, 220-lb weight classification

— By Doug Petrowski