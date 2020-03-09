All-Wesco winter league picks announced for Mountlake Terrace High School

Wesco League coaches have made their picks for the 2019-2020 winter sports all-league honors; here are the Mountlake Terrace Hawks who have been named All-Wesco League selectees:
Boys Basketball
Second Team, 2A/3A Wesco League
Mason Christianson, senior
Jace Breakfield, junior
Honorable Mention, 2A/3A Wesco League
Robbie Baringer, junior
Jeffrey Anyimah, sophomore
Girls Basketball
Honorable Mention, 2A/3A Wesco League
Lindsey Ho, sophomore
Boys Wrestling
First Team, 2A Wesco League
Alex Williams, senior, 145-lb weight classification
Dylan Breuer, senior, 152-lb weight classification
Arun Khou, junior, 138-lb weight classification
Seraphim Treperinas, freshman, 106-lb weight classification
Connor McDonald, freshman, 220-lb weight classification
— By Doug Petrowski