All lanes of westbound SR 520 closing near I-405 overnight Feb. 20-22 for lane striping

All lanes of westbound State Route 520 will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, to Thursday morning, Feb. 22, near the Interstate 405 interchange in Bellevue for permanent lane striping, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

The ramp from westbound SR 520 to southbound I-405 also will close both nights.

Signed detours will be in place to guide people around the closures. This work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled if rain is forecast.

The permanent lane striping on westbound SR 520 near the I-405 interchange will restore the original traffic pattern following a series of traffic shifts for seismic strengthening on I-405 highway bridges. A similar overnight closure of eastbound SR 520 is planned overnight from Feb. 28 to March 1.

Permanent striping represents the end of major construction at this location, although intermittent closures are possible in the coming weeks.

For the latest construction closure information, visit WSDOT’s real-time travel map, download the mobile app or sign up for WSDOT’s email updates.